Cardinals Honor Suns Legend Al McCoy
PHOENIX -- The legend of Phoenix Suns broadcaster Al McCoy will live on forever in the Valley.
That's been true for some time now, though McCoy officially passed over the weekend according to the team.
"His distinctive voice, vivid descriptions and deep knowledge of the game created a unique style that remained a staple for more than five decades. McCoy will forever be known as the Voice of the Phoenix Suns," wrote the team in an official statement.
"His many contributions to basketball and sports broadcasting were recognized when he received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. The first play-by-play announcer inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004 and a 2009 inductee into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, McCoy earned the team’s highest honor when he became the 15th person inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2017."
Before their Week 3 battle against the Detroit Lions, the Arizona Cardinals honored the local legend with a moment of silence.
Losing one of the greatest people in Arizona and its sports community was a big blow for everybody involved.
“I had the privilege of Al McCoy narrating the first eight years of my career. He was inducted into the Ring of Honor my second season, and it was then I really understood what a special talent he was," Suns star Devin Booker said.
"And over the course of my career, I’ve learned what an even more special person he was. We will miss Al, and I am so glad our legacies in Phoenix are forever connected.”