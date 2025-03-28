Celtics Connected to Suns Star Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Kevin Durant are heavily anticipated to split this summer, and another potential team has been linked to the future Hall of Fame forward.
Durant is a possible option for the Boston Celtics, according to FS1 analyst Nick Wright:
"I'm not Brian Windhorst and I'm not putting my fingers up but I will say: Two totally unrelated people, both of whom have reputations for knowing things that other people don't know, have said to me, 'Watch out for Durant in Boston'" said Wright.
"I don't even know the pieces that would work. And it feels a lot like what Durant got killed for with Golden State before - so it doesn't make sense. But I've heard that twice now."
Durant was nearly dealt at this past trade deadline to the Golden State Warriors before the player himself nixed the trade. The Minnesota Timberwolves also reportedly were heavily pursuing Durant.
With one year remaining on his deal after this season, Durant is sure to receive heavy interest around the league despite being towards the end of his career.
Bleacher Report says a Boston-Phoenix trade will just be too tough.
"As fun as it might be to imagine another one of NBA history's top 15-20 players in Celtic green, it's just not likely for Durant," said Andy Bailey.
"On top of the financial hurdles, and even though KD is likely better than Brown right now, gutting a championship-caliber roster for a player approaching 40 doesn't make a ton of sense.
"That isn't to question Wright's sources or reporting. Boston could well be kicking the idea around. Front offices are always looking at possibilities, contingencies, contingencies for contingencies, etc.
"But the chances of any of those leading to KD being a Celtic are slim, especially when other teams from around the league will likely be bidding on the superstar, too."
We'll see what unfolds this summer, though one of the league's best teams gaining Durant would be quite the sight.