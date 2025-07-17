Bradley Beal's Agent Gets Honest on Suns Departure
PHOENIX -- The buyout between the Phoenix Suns and star guard Bradley Beal is still fresh over 24 hours following news of the move being finalized, and takes on Beal as both a person and player have been spinning at rampant pace since.
Beal gave his own witty goodbye post (which you can catch here), though his representation opened up to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
"We couldn't take the chance [of another lost year]," agent Mark Bartelstein told ESPN after the move. "This decision was about basketball. Bradley wants to play in big games and in big moments."
The buyout will see Beal's time in the desert come to an end after just two seasons - both were massive dissapointments on a player and team level. Phoenix's star trio of Devin Booker, Kevin Durant and Beal won a total of zero playoff games during their short stint together.
Beal immediately inked a deal to play for the Los Angeles Clippers, though more than 20 teams were interested in Beal according to ESPN.
"No one wants to be released. There's heartache with that," Bartelstein added. "But Bradley wants to be in a position where no one remembers he got released, that they'll remember how he plays next season."
It will be hard for fans - especially in Phoenix - to forget Beal was released considering his massive price tag that will cost the Suns both past, present and future as a result of the buyout.
If the Suns choose to stretch his deal out over the next five years, he'll be on the books for roughly $19.4 million in each of those years.