Bradley Beal's Final Status for Suns vs Warriors Revealed
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will not have Bradley Beal available against the Golden State Warriors tonight.
Beal was initially ruled probable by head coach Mike Budenholzer after Friday's practice but was then made questionable on the team's official injury report with injury management regarding his calf, which caused him to miss five games earlier in the season.
Prior to action tonight, the Suns ruled Beal officially out.
Collin Gillespie is still out with a right ankle fracture while Kevin Durant was removed off the injury report with his calf problem that caused him to miss two weeks - he's good to go.
Jusuf Nurkic joined Beal as questionable with a quad contusion and is also out.
Beal has missed seven games thus far in Phoenix's early slate, which has been partly why the Suns quickly faded from their 9-2 start to their current record of 10-8, losing their last seven of nine games approaching tonight's action at Footprint Center.
The Warriors themselves could be without star guard Steph Curry, who is questionable with a knee injury after missing their previous game. Golden State enters tonight on a three-game losing streak.
Fellow Suns star Devin Booker says Beal is a leader for the team, and his health is important to their long-term success:
“Yeah, super vocal. I know injuries are frustrating from first-hand experience. Still trying to rally behind him. He's going through rehab, he's going through therapy, but it's hard to replace that energy that he brings when he’s on the court. So, the time that he has played, he's been great, and we know that. Maintaining that is a priority," Booker said.
Opening tip between the Suns and Warriors is slated for just past 7:00 PM Phoenix time. This is the first meeting between the two sides.