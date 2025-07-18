Bradley Beal's Wife Posts Brief Goodbye to Phoenix
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns' Bradley Beal era came to an abrupt and disruptive ending Thursday when the new Los Angeles Clippers guard posted a brief and to-the-point "peace sign" emoji.
Fans couldn't stand the message. Former teammates and NBA players around the league reacted with laughing emojis at Beal's gall for not having anything much to say about his rocky tenure in Phoenix.
His wife, Kamiah Adams-Beal, followed suit. She didn't have much to say either, except of what she'd miss most about Phoenix -- the weather.
"Gonna miss the weather," she said in a quote post to Beal's.
You might remember that Adams-Beal had a run-in with a Suns fan at a game one time, where the fan was ejected for heckling Beal in front of his wife and child.
She addressed the incident later on social media, citing, “I usually ignore nonsense, as I like to leave the circus to the clowns,” Adams-Beal said . “But let’s clear this up. Being a fan is fine — “boo you suck” comes with sports. But disrespect is another thing.
“During the game, a “Suns fan” spent the entire night heckling my husband. It got so bad I sent my kids away in the third quarter after multiple people asked if we were ok & asked if I wanted them to say something. The breaking point came in the fourth when my kids were back and the fan yelled, “Trade this bum ass b***h Beal for Jimmy Butler!” My six-year-old, with tears in his eyes, asked why someone would say that about his dad. So at that point, security had to intervene, or I was going to.
“Athletes are human. They have families. Be a fan, but keep it respectful. ‘Cause if we keep it real, most talking crazy behind a keyboard, or *not in someone’s face* would be the first to ask for a picture outside. Hope this clears things up. Back to enjoying my day with my family.”
Beal and his family can look forward to a fresh start as the three-time All-Star signed a two-year, $11 million deal with the Clippers with a player option in the second year upon clearing waivers.
One of the reasons the Suns didn't consider a buyout during their 2024-25 season was because of how tedious and, quite frankly, how historically uncommon such a move would be. However, in this new era of the salary cap, we've seen two teams make historic buyouts: the Bucks with Lillard and the Portland Trail Blazers with former Suns center Deandre Ayton.
Phoenix is now the third team and officially ends a truly disappointing era.