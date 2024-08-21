Carmelo Gives Major Props to Suns Star
PHOENIX -- Despite being one of the NBA's best scorers, Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker is often snubbed of credit for his abilities elsewhere in the game, though the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris helped flip the script.
Booker - on a team full of historically great players such as LeBron James, Steph Curry and Kevin Durant - adapted his usual role as a primary scorer and embraced doing dirty work for Team USA during their gold medal run, which included a lot of off-ball work.
USA Head coach Steve Kerr specifically highlighted Booker after defeating France in their final game:
"He was incredible this entire round. Just what he does, play to play to play. Rock solid. Completely changed his role from the NBA to now. He was kind of our unsung MVP. I just wanted to say that."- Steve Kerr on Devin Booker
Kerr wasn't the only prominent name in the basketball world to offer props to Booker adapting his role, as NBA legend Carmelo Anthony did just that on a recent episode of his 7PM in Brooklyn podcast:
"The one person on the team who had to change their role was Devin Booker. 'I've accepted the role of being a pick and pop guy,' said Anthony.
"Devin Booker comes from that. In college, he came from that. He came off the bench. He's used to earning his minutes and working his way and hard work. People forget about that. He was more adaptable to that role. He was the unsung hero on that team. That's hard to do."
Booker started every game in the USA's perfect run to first in Paris.
It's good to see Booker get some much deserved love after securing his second gold medal.