Bulls Sign Former Suns Player

The Chicago Bulls are picking up former Phoenix Suns forward EJ Liddell.

Ohio State Buckeyes forward E.J. Liddell (32) gets a pat on the shoulder from head coach Chris Holtmann during the second half of the NCAA men's basketball game at Value City Arena in Columbus on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. The Buckeyes won 73-55.
PHOENIX -- E.J. Liddell wasn't with the Phoenix Suns for long - though after being waived by the organization earlier this year, he's already found a new home.

Per NBA insider Michael Scotto on Twitter/X:

"The Chicago Bulls have agreed to a deal with EJ Liddell, league sources told HoopsHype. Liddell, an Illinois native, played for the New Orleans Pelicans last season and was the No. 41 overall pick of the 2022 NBA Draft."

Liddell was actually traded twice this offseason, the first time going from the New Orleans Pelicans to the Atlanta Hawks (the trade that netted Dejounte Murray in New Orleans). He was then moved from Atlanta to Phoenix in exchange for David Roddy.

Liddell played just eight games with the Pelicans last season. He was initially brought into the league as a second-round pick in 2022 by New Orleans and averaged 7.8 points and four rebounds per game for the Hawks' Summer League squad.

He was waived by Phoenix last month. Liddell was set to make $2.1 million in salary for the 2024-25 season and had a team-option for $2.3 million the following campaign.

The Athletic's Shams Charania says part of the reason Liddell was waived was due to confidence in rookies Ryan Dunn and Oso Ighodaro.

The Bulls have been fairly active in free agency as of late, scooping up Suns potential target Talen Horton-Tucker just a few days ago.

