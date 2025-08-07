Current, Former Suns Rank Among Most Overrated NBA Players
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns hope to turn a new leaf ahead of the 2025-26 season, and what a roller coaster it's been for the organization within the last few years.
It's felt like just yesterday, the Suns were up 2-0 in the NBA Finals against the Milwaukee Bucks. Yet season after season Phoenix's success diminished, the roster was ultimately picked apart and now we're left with only Devin Booker standing.
That can be viewed as either a positive or negative depending on your overall outlook of the Suns' future.
Faces have came and went during the last few years, some generational and others not - though when it comes to the "overatted" tab, the Suns own two of Bleacher Report's top five spots.
Jalen Green, Deandre Ayton Among NBA's Most Overrated Players
B/R's Dan Favale kicked festivities off new Suns guard Jalen Green, who was acquired by the organization in the recent Kevin Durant trade.
"Green can look the part of a lead ball-handler and scoring option when measuring his performance through the eye test. His on-ball speed is tantalizing, and he's a combination of crafty and detonative around the basket," Favale wrote.
"Still, the numbers are what they are: not good. Averaging over 20 points per game for his career sounds glitzy, but it has come on suboptimal efficiency both on- and off-ball and without enough playmaking development.
"The 23-year-old has posted a better-than-league-average clip on unassisted shot attempts just once, according to BBall Index. His shooting percentage on spot-ups has peaked in the 60th percentile—and placed in the 0th percentile this past year. His assist-to-usage ratio has never ascended past the 27th percentile. And through his tenure with the Houston Rockets, they posted a better net rating during his on-court time only once."
Green looks to shed many of those narratives with a fresh start in Phoenix, though former Suns center Deandre Ayton - who ranks at No. 3 on the list - couldn't do that in a second opportunity with the Portland Trail Blazers.
"Ayton’s knack for playing below the rim and away from the basket persists, too. His mid-range touch is decidedly above average but not nearly enough to offset abnormally low attempts at the hoop and charity stripe. Among all bigs over the past five years, he has finished no higher than the 44th percentile of rim volume and no higher than the 32nd percentile in the rate at which he draws shooting fouls," wrote Favale.
"Even the strongest compliments must be couched with the potential for disaster. Iztok Franko of the Diggin Basketball substack recently ranked Ayton as the seventh-best center in the West, ahead of names like Isiah Hartenstein, Dereck Lively II and Walker Kessler. Yet he still needed to note that 'there’s also a real chance he falls out of the top 10, maybe even the top 15, if he doesn’t turn things around in Los Angeles.'
"That, plus the Blazers deciding it makes more sense to pay him $25-plus million to play for the Lakers rather than hope to move his $35.6 million expiring contract, says a whole lot."
Green's youth affords him plenty more opportunity to get his name off the list, while Ayton simply might have capped himself out at this point.