Dear Al McCoy: Thank You
PHOENIX -- Vin Scully. Al Michals. Marv Albert. Al McCoy. The latter is not only a Phoenix Suns legend but is in the same breadth as the former listed broadcasting titans.
McCoy sadly passed away this weekend at the age of 91 following a bout with health issues - just over a year after he signed off of being the voice of the Suns in May 2023.
McCoy began his career as the Suns' play-by-play voice over the radio in 1972 which eventually lead to becoming the longest-tenured voice of a franchise in NBA history - using his blend of knowledge, passion, and creative delivery to endear himself to generations of basketball fans.
McCoy was truly one-of-a-kind. He inspired people - such as myself - to further seek out their passion for the game growing up. McCoy was one of the major inspirations that drove me into the media world as a college student working to figure out a path to the future.
Thank you, Al for truly putting basketball in the map in Phoenix. For cultivating the city into a basketball town. For seeing the franchise through thick and thin. For continuing to staying true to who he was and being a shining example of what it means to be a broadcaster.
Thank you, Al - for inspiring a new wave of phenomenal professionals such as Jon Bloom (the new play-by-play voice of the Suns), Dave Burns (of the Burns and Gambo show on Arizona Sports), and our own Donnie Druin - that both show their passion for the sports world and let their own personalities shine in their work. Phoenix is truly now a breeding ground of supremely talented journalists - largely thanks to Al.
He was a larger-than-life figure in Phoenix and across the NBA that never forgot his humble beginnings. Stories of the Iowa native going to a local steakhouse to play the piano within the establishment once a week is just one example of the humble man he was behind that broadcasting juggernaut persona.
McCoy encapsulated what it meant to be a Suns fan. He encapsulated what it meant to love the game. Most importantly, he incapsulated what it meant to be a true professional, a good human being, and an inspirational figure for decades to come.
Rest in peace, Al. You were the best of us. Now, we will continue to do what we love, without abandon, in your honor.
Love,
Phoenix.