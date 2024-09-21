Legendary Suns Broadcaster Passes Away
Phoenix Suns legend Al McCoy has passed away, according to the team.
From the team:
"Phoenix Suns Ring of Honor member and legendary radio play-by-play announcer Al McCoy has passed away peacefully at the age of 91.
"The longest tenured team broadcaster in NBA history, McCoy was widely known as the 'dean of NBA broadcasters' for his years of service and unique broadcasting style. He served 51 seasons as 'The Voice of the Suns,' calling his first game on September 27, 1972 and his last on May 11, 2023.
"McCoy’s unforgettable calls of the most memorable moments in Suns history, including three trips to the NBA Finals, and his trademark phrases from 'Shazam!' to 'Zing Go the Strings' to 'Heartbreak Hotel' have cemented his legacy throughout Arizona and the NBA. His distinctive voice, vivid descriptions and deep knowledge of the game created a unique style that remained a staple for more than five decades. McCoy will forever be known as the Voice of the Phoenix Suns.
"His many contributions to basketball and sports broadcasting were recognized when he received the Curt Gowdy Media Award from the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2007. The first play-by-play announcer inducted into the Arizona Broadcasters Hall of Fame in 2004 and a 2009 inductee into the Arizona Sports Hall of Fame, McCoy earned the team’s highest honor when he became the 15th person inducted into the Suns Ring of Honor in 2017.
"Born April 26, 1933, in Williams, Iowa, McCoy’s interest in radio broadcasting began at the age of seven, while his first radio job came in 1951 in Webster City, Iowa as a freshman at Drake University. He arrived in Arizona in 1956 to do play-by-play for the Triple-A Phoenix Giants baseball club, a move that would forever shape his life and career.
"McCoy was preceded in death by his beloved wife (Georgia), a Valley artist who passed away in 2012. He is survived by his three sons and their wives, Mike (Tonya), Jay (Jennis) and Jerry (Teri) and seven grandchildren and six great grandchildren. Funeral services are pending."
Rest in peace, Al.