B/R: Devin Booker's Contract Could Age Poorly
The Phoenix Suns aren't quite what they're supposed to be, and it's anybody's guess as to what exactly the problem is in the desert.
Star guard Devin Booker certainly isn't the main culprit, though his contract down the line might be a problem according to Bleacher Report.
In their list of predicting the worst value contracts two years from now, B/R's Eric Pincus offered the following on Booker:
"Maybe Booker shouldn't be blamed for the Suns' struggles. He's still averaging 26 points and 6.7 assists per game. While he wasn't named an All-Star, the team isn't great, and he has dipped to 45.1 percent from the field and 33.8 percent from three-point range. Yet, Booker still remains a top shooting guard," wrote Pincus.
"Still, he's expensive annually and will be 30 in 2026. Others may put up similar (or worse) numbers at about the same price, but his age and Phoenix's overall situation place him on the list."
Booker is due just over $118 million over the next two years.
It's been tough sledding for the Suns - and the same could be said about Booker statistically, as his points per game (26.1) and effective field goal percentage (52.2%) are the lowest they've been in four years while average turnovers (2.7) are tied for a high in that time period.
That's not to say Booker is drastically falling down a slippery slope, as the dip in numbers is nowhere near drastic - though heavy is the crown for somebody in Booker's shoes.
He's been the face of the franchise since arriving in 2015, and it certainly doesn't feel like he's slowing down anytime soon regardless of his contract situation.