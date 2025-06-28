Devin Booker Expected to Sign Historic Extension With Suns
PHOENIX -- In an offseason full of change for the Phoenix Suns, Devin Booker has been the one constant fans and people around the Valley could hang their hat on.
Booker - the face of the franchise since first stepping in the desert ten years ago - is expected to sign a massive extension to stay with the organization.
From ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst:
"We have big positive news potentially coming here for the Suns," reported ESPN's Brian Windhorst on Friday's episode of Get Up (h/t RealGM).
"Devin Booker is in position to sign a two-year, $150 million extension, which would smash all existing records—at least for the moment—on a per-year annual salary: $75 million a year. He is expected to get that offer and to sign it. The Suns have some work to do on this roster, but Booker has been highly engaged with them this offseason on their coaching search and their Kevin Durant trade."
Booker's name is no stranger to trade rumors and speculation, and after the Suns hit the reset button following a 36-46 record, the franchise's all-time leading scorer was again thrown in articles/podcast galore.
Yet Booker is now fully expected to stay despite outside noise, a good sign that the star is happy even after all the chaos that's ensued since the end of the season.
And there's been plenty of it.
Head coach Mike Budenholzer was fired and eventually replaced by Jordan Ott. The Suns also removed general manager James Jones from his role before Brian Gregory took his seat. Fellow co-star Kevin Durant was also traded last weekend.
It may have been reasonable for Booker to have seen all the change and ultimately not want to stay, especially in his prime.
However, that doesn't appear to be the case, and that's a very fortunate thing for the Suns.