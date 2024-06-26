Devin Booker Mentioned in Rockets, Suns Trade Rumors
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns somehow found themselves at the center of attention during a night where they made no moves.
The Brooklyn Nets made a blockbuster deal in trading Mikal Bridges and a future second-round pick to the New York Knicks in exchange for the following:
- Bojan Bogdanovic
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2025
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2027
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2029
- unprotected 1st-round pick in 2031
- unprotected pick swap in 2028
- top-four protected 2025 1st-round pick via Bucks
- 2nd round pick in 2025
The Nets also conducted business with the Houston Rockets, gaining back their own draft picks from the two's collaboration in the James Harden trade while sending Houston the rights to numerous Suns picks in the future (2025, 2027 and 2029 firsts from Phoenix) if they so choose.
This is where the cookie starts to crumble.
Shortly after the deal, ESPN NBA insider Adrian Wojnarowski offered this on Twitter/X:
"The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again."
The post obviously sent everybody into a frenzy, as this was the first time the public had been aware of any interest the Rockets had in acquiring Durant.
Wojnarowski later threw everybody in for another loop when he name-dropped Devin Booker:
"Rockets possess a pick swap with Suns in 2025, Suns' pick in 2027 and could end up with the Suns' pick in 2029 based on contingencies. If the Suns are ever faced with breaking up team, Houston's also in prime position to pursue a younger Devin Booker. For now, Phoenix is trying to win."
Wojnarowski then doubled down on Booker being a possibility during a live hit on SportsCenter last night:
"Now that the Rockets have the Suns' first-round picks, if there comes a time when Phoenix doesn't go forward with this group - if this group has to disassemble at some point - Houston's a team now, whether it's Kevin Durant but I think even more so a younger Devin Booker whose timeline fits with this Houston team, the Rockets are in position now if they want to pursue players on that Suns team. Right now Phoenix they want to run this team back this season, they're determined to win with this group. But certainly for Houston now, this gives them an arsenal in the future if something does change in Phoenix."- Adrian Wojnarowski
You never truly know in the NBA... but sheesh.