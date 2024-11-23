Devin Booker on Suns Winning Title: 'It's All I Want'
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker wants to bring an NBA title to the Valley. Bad.
That's not exactly breaking news - "star player wants to win championship" is nothing new in the world of sports.
But with previous failures at the NBA level, recent success with Team USA in the Olympics and Phoenix's championship window seemingly being limited to the next few seasons, pressure is on for Booker and the rest of the Suns to take advantage of the present opportunity.
Booker, in a recent interview with Andscape's Marc J Spears, recently reflected on his time with Team USA in Paris after winning gold.
“I was just understanding what was at stake,” Booker told Spears.
“I take pride in being from this country. I take pride in the game of basketball. Even though it wasn’t invented in America, we have dominated for a long time. Obviously, the world is super-talented and the game is growing, but it was another message to let them know who we are.”
Booker then expanded on his desire to carry that international success to the NBA, as the Suns haven't won a coveted Larry O'Brien trophy at any point during their existence.
Booker got close during a run to the 2021 NBA Finals where the team was up 2-0 in their series against the Milwaukee Bucks before losing their next four games.
“Most of the guys that were there, they have done it,” Booker said on his Olympic teammates also winning the NBA title, which includes Suns teammate Kevin Durant.
“They have been champs. That is the standard for them. Anything less than that, they don’t want nothing to do with it. It’s contagious …
“It’s all I want. It’s all I want.”
The Suns will need Durant and Bradley Beal in full health in order to go anywhere in the postseason, as their recent collective absence has seen Phoenix lose their last five games.
