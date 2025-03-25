Devin Booker Reacts to Game-Winning Shot vs Bucks
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker once again put a cape on and played the role of hero at PHX Arena.
With the Suns needing a win over the Milwaukee Bucks to keep pace for the West's 10th seed, Booker found himself with the ball in his hands and a tie scoreboard with seconds remaining.
It was a familiar spot for Booker, who pushed the Suns ahead to eventually win 108-106 for a fourth consecutive victory.
"Oh yeah, the play was, for K (Kevin Durant) the play that we ran in Paris this summer right before halftime in his first game back," said Booker following the game. "I haven't watched it back yet, so I don't know if they denied him, but you know, Royce (O’Neale) came to me, Oso (Ighodaro) set a great screen.”
Bucks center Brook Lopez commended Suns center Oso Ighodaro for setting the screen that opened Booker up:
“It was a great screen. I saw we had a bit of a miscommunication down into the basket. So, I tried to help a little bit and try to get some space. But the big set a great screen, got Book (Devin Booker) open. It gave him a lot of room, a lot of separation to play with," he said.
The Phoenix home crowd hasn't had much to cheer for this season, though the Suns have seemingly found their groove with the regular season winding down.
Booker was asked about the atmosphere last night, which was arguably the best its been all season.
“It’s fun. We're building on it. We feel it and we just got to stay with it. Like I said already, we put ourselves in this situation. So, it feels like the playoffs already, got to have every game," he said.
Suns rookie Ryan Dunn agreed.
"This is like playoff basketball. I don't know how playoff basketball is, we will see when we get there, but this is the closest thing to playoff basketball. It's the way the crowd was involved, and they've been involved in the whole season. So, it's our job to do it for them," he said.
Booker and the Suns are back to work on Wednesday when they play host to the Boston Celtics.