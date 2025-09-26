Suns Reveal New Uniforms for 2025-26 Season
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns have unveiled new uniforms ahead of the 2025-26 season.
These are the "Statement" edition uniforms, which is an all-black look with the franchise's purple and orange colorway.
More from the team:
"The uniform is black with a reimagined purple and orange Valley gradient woven throughout, inspired by Arizona’s signature sunsets. A new bold Phoenix wordmark is featured on the chest at an upward angle. A reinterpretation of the iconic sunburst logo filled with the Valley-inspired gradient streaks across the shorts. The classic sunburst logo is centered on the beltline.
"The Suns will wear the uniform nine times at home this season starting Oct. 31 versus the Utah Jazz, the team’s first Emirates NBA Cup game.
"PayPal is displayed on the left shoulder of the Statement Edition jersey. Entering its eighth season as the Suns official jersey partner and preferred payments partner, PayPal will also be featured on all 2025-26 Suns uniforms."
Suns Hope New Season Brings New Opportunity
The Suns, speaking at their Media Day, say wins and losses won't determine how they view the season.
"My expectations are: I hope that we win more games than we won last year. But the truth is, it's not going to be measured in wins and losses this year, but it is going to be measured in success. ... I promise to be more successful than last year in all aspects of it. Whether it's wins or losses, I'm not focusing on that exactly," owner Mat Ishbia said.
"But I am focusing on doing the right thing, building the right organization, and making sure we're gonna be successful going forward from a perspective of identity, vision, culture and something that fans be proud of. And I think that you're gonna see that, and that will turn into wins and eventually turns into championships."
Ishbia continued with, "Are we gonna win 82 games? Probably not going to win 82 games, but I feel really good about that you're gonna be proud of this team. You're gonna enjoy watching this team and we'll continue to get better.
"But hopefully you'll feel the identity, the vision, the culture that we set, and you're gonna feel it as fans and his media as well. I'm excited about this season."