Devin Booker Shows Off Incredible Basketball Warehouse
PHOENIX -- It's no secret Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker would have a nice place to stay, cars, shoes or anything else as one of the league's top players.
Yet there's something surreal about seeing all of it in its entirety.
When global streamer IShowSpeed was at Booker's "warehouse", Booker's collection of shoes, cars, jerseys and other basketball artificats was simply jaw-dropping.
Full video below:
Booker said the space was inspired by Rob Dyrdek's Fantasy Factory.
There's a massive shoe collection on a wall that features stuff from legends such as Kobe Bryant, Steph Curry and Booker's own personal items from the 2024 Summer Olympics gold medal run.
There's also a golf simulator, a separate game area and of course - a basketball hoop.
Booker's love for cars and shoes specifically has been well-documented throughout the past, so it's absolutely no surprise to see the Suns star stockpile both at his personal warehouse of fun.
Devin Booker Staying in Phoenix
Phoenix tore apart their big three of Kevin Durant, Booker and Bradley Beal this summer, re-structuring the roster to be more younger in hopes of re-tooling rather than rebuilding.
Booker inked a massive contract extension, the highest in the league, to remain in Phoenix.
"This is his team, and we're lucky. Again - he not only plays for Phoenix, he wants to live here," new Suns coach Jordan Ott said at the team's Media Day.
"I've been around the different teams, to have your superstar in the state, in the city, in the gym is a major luxury for us."
Booker said he didn't blink when asked if he wanted to stay.
"I was embraced as an 18 year old kid," Booker told Arizona Sports' 98.7 FM last week.
"Even when I was definitely not playing my best, I was able to play through mistakes, learn through mistakes being thrown in the fire and people still supported me. Once the success came in 2020-21, you just felt the energy change. You felt everybody seeing me grow into that type of player. I owe it to this city, this fanbase. I still feel it's untapped - we need to bring a ring here.”
At Media Day, Booker cited "unfinished business" with the city and their pursuit of a championship, which would be the first in Suns history. You can read more about that here.
It's good to see Booker living the life, and quite frankly, cool to see he's got a place every one of us would be jealous of.