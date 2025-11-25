Suns Owner Explains Why Devin Booker Is 'Special' to Phoenix

PHOENIX -- In today's NBA, it is really easy for stars to want to leave a team when things aren't going right to try to better their careers.

That has never been the case for Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker, and even with the team moving on from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal this summer, Booker doubled down on his loyalty to the Suns by signing a record-breaking extension that ties him to Phoenix through 2030.

Even without a true star next to Booker, the 11-year veteran has led the Suns to exceeding expectations early in the season with a 11-7 record so far on the year as they begin this new era.

Mat Ishbia Discusses Devin Booker's Loyalty

Suns owner Mat Ishbia has the utmost respect for Booker's commitment to the Suns and who he is as a person.

“Booker is a special guy ... and an amazing person. He means so much to the Arizona community, the Phoenix community, and he knows that," Ishbia said on The Draymond Green Show this week. "But on top of that, you find out who your real friends are when everyone else turns their back on you.

"When we went through tough times, after a new owner comes in, we try to spend money, we try to do things and we didn't win, it’d be easier for that franchise player to be like ‘Hey man, I put my time in, I’m ready to go.'

"Instead, he did the reverse. He said, ‘I’m with you Mat. I believe in what we’re doing. I’m all in with you. I'll even sign an extension. I want to be here with you. Let’s go do this.’ He’s had my back, and I’ll always have his back. So, (we're) very, very lucky to have him.”

Why Devin Booker Feels So Tied to Suns

Booker explained his loyalty to Phoenix earlier this month ahead of a matchup against Green's Golden State Warriors.

“It’s a lot of pride,” Booker said of sticking with Phoenix after a busy offseason. “It’s a lot of responsibility. It’s something that I try to communicate to the young guys. Having those couple deep playoff runs, and just getting the city to become electric, is a feeling that I’m chasing, want to get back to.”

Booker has had some struggles over the last few games, but is still leading the Suns averaging 26.4 points and 6.9 assists on the year, and more importantly, has clearly bought in to the new identity and culture Ishbia is trying to build, which has led to Phoenix's early season success.

The Suns and Booker are back in action Wednesday night on the road against the Sacramento Kings.

