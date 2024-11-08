Devin Booker's Final Status vs Mavericks Revealed
Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker will be available tonight after being a very late add to the injury report due to illness, according to The Arizona Republic's Duane Rankin.
"It's something he's been dealing with, so we'll see how he feels between now and 60 (minutes) before we make a decision," Phoenix coach Mike Budenholzer said prior to the game.
The Suns previously had names such as Bradley Beal (probable with right elbow sprain) and Ryan Dunn (doubtful with ankle sprain) against Dallas on the injury report. Beal is expected to play while Dunn is out, according to Budenholzer.
Phoenix's 7-1 start to the season has tied a franchise-best through eight games.
Booker has yet to miss a game this season and trails only Kevin Durant (27.8) with 24.4 points per night for the Suns' team-lead. He's also averaging four rebounds and 6.1 assists per game.
Booker has already hit two 30-point performances this season in Phoenix. He's averaging eight assists during the month of November so far.
There's been some off nights for the Kentucky product, though Booker has largely been a main reason why the Suns are riding a six-game winning streak into Friday night.
If Booker couldn't go, we likely would have seen either Royce O'Neale or Grayson Allen get the nod in the starting lineup. Both started for the Suns last season before Budenholzer took control of the team over the summer, and even with Booker active, they could still see an increase in minutes.
Opening tip between the Suns and Mavericks is at 5:30 PM Phoenix time.