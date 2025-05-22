Devin Booker Trade Rumors Get Update Before Suns’ Offseason
It's going to be a decisive summer for the Phoenix Suns.
After a 36-46 finish in the 2024-25 NBA season, leaving them as the No. 11 seed in the Western Conference, the Suns are in dire need of change.
Decisions have already been made to part from their head coach and general manager. A new bench boss is on the way, too, as the club is in the second round of the interview process with multiple candidates.
All eyes are on Kevin Durant, though, as trade rumors are swirling for the future first-ballot Hall of Fame forward.
The club needs major changes, and Bradley Beal's no-trade clause and steep salary throw a wrench in any roster-building ideas.
If Durant is traded, does Phoenix move on from Devin Booker and launch a rebuild? It's clear the franchise superstar wants to remain in The Valley, and the organization has echoed the same sentiment.
Could a rebuild be enough for the two sides to split, though? Marc Stein joined the PHNX Suns show on Wednesday, where he provided an update on potential Booker trade rumors.
“I think teams still look at Devin Booker not being available,” Stein said. “I think the Suns and Devin Booker have both made it pretty clear they want to carry on together. So, I think—now, look—will a team or two or three test that resolve? Probably. I mean, teams love to make those calls even after the Suns might say [no]….
“I think Mat Ishbia has been pretty clear that the Suns do not want to move Devin Booker. But will that ultimately scare teams off? I guess we’ll see.”
For Suns fans, this should invoke confidence in the team. While a rebuild won't be taking place with Booker on the roster, a retool could be on the way following a hypothetical Durant trade.
Still, having a franchise talent eager to represent the club and city should mean everything, and it's worth Phoenix navigating murky waters rather than stripping everything down and launching a rebuild -- which doesn't always go to plan.