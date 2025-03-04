ESPN: Suns, Kevin Durant Trade Could Get Tricky
PHOENIX -- It feels like the last stretch of games for Kevin Durant in a Phoenix Suns uniform is approaching.
All was apparently fine approaching the trade deadline before Phoenix's intentions of sending Durant to the Golden State Warriors in a blockbuster trade were revealed.
Since, Durant's been in the news cycle constantly for trade rumors, speculation and the overall outlook of his future in Phoenix.
At this point in time, many reports indicate Durant will be on the way out once the dust settles on the Suns' season.
In their article going through disappointing teams and how to fix them, ESPN presented the option of trading Durant - and explained why it might not be too easy:
"With the Warriors acquiring Butler after Durant said he was uninterested in a return to the Bay Area, finding a new home for Durant might be trickier than the Suns prefer," wrote Kevin Pelton.
"The Houston Rockets have been previously linked with a move for Durant given their combination of draft picks -- most notably Phoenix's own, including this year's likely lottery selection -- and young talent.
"If Houston would rather wait and see whether Devin Booker or another star shakes loose, the Suns probably won't come close to recouping their investment in Durant.
"Most likely, Phoenix is looking at a lower-priced replacement such as Randle or Wiggins, a couple of first-round picks or equivalent prospects and more cap flexibility."
At this point in time, the Suns would likely prefer to re-tool rather than reload, especially with Phoenix already being all-in on a championship push since owner Mat Ishbia took over.
Getting below the second tax apron and acquiring a new center were other options listed by Pelton.
Durant previously addressed the trade rumors by saying he wants to end his career on his own terms. The Suns were all set to ship him to Golden State before he personally rejected the move.
Durant has just one year left on his contract after the two sides did not ink a extension earlier in the 2024-25 season.
There was hope Phoenix (who wanted to wait to ink him to a two-year extension this offseason) would keep the Slim Reaper around, though the All-Star forward might just be concluding his time in the desert with the remaining 21 games left on the schedule.