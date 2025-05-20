Ex-NBA Star Suggests Suns Trade for No. 1 Pick
PHOENIX -- Ever since the lottery was announced last week, there have been several mock trades that land the Phoenix Suns a top-10 pick in a package for Kevin Durant.
Durant's ex-teammate and four-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins said on FanDuel's Run It Back show the Suns should not only move into the top-10, but all the way up to the No. 1 overall pick from the Dallas Mavericks for Durant.
"Kevin Durant wouldn't be a bad move ... with that No. 1 pick," Cousins said.
"(Dallas general manager Nico Harrison) is already on record saying it's a three-year window as far as winning a championship. Cooper Flagg doesn't fit that window, Kevin Durant does. I absolutely think he would trade that No. 1 pick. I think that's an option for them."
Phoenix would be delighted to receive the No. 1 pick, which will almost certainly be Duke's Cooper Flagg, but it seems highly unrealistic the Mavs would be open to trading the pick for Durant, who will be 37 at the start of next season.
If the Mavericks really wanted Durant, they could keep the No. 1 pick and offer a package centered around Daniel Gafford, P.J. Washington and likely Klay Thompson for salary purposes and future draft picks.
Flagg just seems like he would be a perfect building block for any team, and his two-way ability fits exactly what the Mavericks value.
ESPN's Tim MacMahon has already reported that the Mavericks will not trade the No. 1 pick, but stay put and pick Flagg.
There have been several other trade ideas around Durant, including packages that would send the Suns the No. 2 pick from the San Antonio Spurs, No. 3 pick from the Philadelphia 76ers, No. 7 pick from the New Orleans Pelicans and No. 10 pick from the Houston Rockets.
Phoenix will likely have plenty of avenues to moving up in the draft this year for Durant if it wants, it just seems like going all the way up to No. 1 is not a real option.