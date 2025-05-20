Kevin Durant Mock Trade Launches Suns Rebuild in Blockbuster Deal
A Kevin Durant trade seems quite likely for the Phoenix Suns this offseason.
While the franchise's experiment with the all-time forward and Devin Booker didn't work out as they expected, the end of his tenure in The Valley might not be blissful.
The Suns aimed to land Jimmy Butler at the trade deadline, but Bradley Beal's no-trade clause was quite a hindrance in that process, along with Phoenix not having a strong trade package to offer.
In the end, they knew change was needed, and prior general manager James Jones offered Durant in a trade to the Golden State Warriors -- with no warning to the future first-ballot Hall of Fame forward -- which sparked even more uncertainty.
Durant isn't necessarily wrong for wanting out after that, and all signs point towards a divorce between the two sides following the midseason hiccup. A gradual decline from the team in each of Durant's three campaigns with the team hasn't helped, either.
Houston Rockets On SI's Jed Katz proposed a three-team deal to land Durant with the Rockets, involving the Atlanta Hawks and bringing a rebuild to Phoenix.
In the deal, the Suns part from Durant, with a return that launches a rebuild.
"Phoenix Suns receive: Jalen Green, Jabari Smith Jr., No. 10 pick, No. 59 pick, 2027 first-round pick (via PHX), 2028 first-round pick (top-five protected via HOU)," Katz wrote.
The two young players have plenty of potential, and two first-round picks (one of which is their own) give them a slight amount of wiggle room.
Jalen Green would have the ability to develop properly, with Jabari Smith Jr. landing in a role to have more reps, allowing him to explore his potential.
However, Booker's future with the Suns could be in jeopardy if the club aims for a full-on rebuild, rather than retool, in this situation.