NBA Execs Believe Suns Will Trade Down in Draft
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are a massive wildcard for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft - set to take place on June 26.
The Suns currently own the No. 22 pick towards the end of the first round with no second-round selection to their name.
Ahead of a massive offseason where the team needs tweaks but are extremely limited thanks to the second apron of the luxury tax, their pick portrays multiple avenues for general manager James Jones to work with.
We've seen plenty of noise surrounding Phoenix and the potential they hold - as everything from trading up/down to sticking/picking and even trading the pick and a player has been presented.
According to Yahoo! NBA insider Jake Fischer, NBA execs believe the Suns will look to trade down.
"Further along the first round, NBA personnel also consider Phoenix a strong candidate to trade down from the No. 22 pick. The Suns are famously low on additional draft capital and future assets after splurging to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal," wrote Fischer.
"If Phoenix can find avenues to move down in the first round, while picking up additional second-round picks, the Suns could wisely find more future ammo to make trades down the line, while also adding several rookie salaries onto a very expensive roster, which would prove quite prudent considering Phoenix’s lofty payroll and incoming luxury tax bill."
Jusuf Nurkic has been a popular name tossed around in trade rumors with the pick, though recent news of Drew Eubanks declining his player-option in Phoenix may alter that line of thought.