Inside The Suns

NBA Execs Believe Suns Will Trade Down in Draft

According to reports, the Phoenix Suns are expected to move down in the draft.

Donnie Druin

May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
May 17, 2024; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Mike Budenholzer speaks alongside General Manager James Jones during a press conference to announce his job as head coach of the Phoenix Suns. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports / Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are a massive wildcard for the upcoming 2024 NBA Draft - set to take place on June 26.

The Suns currently own the No. 22 pick towards the end of the first round with no second-round selection to their name.

Ahead of a massive offseason where the team needs tweaks but are extremely limited thanks to the second apron of the luxury tax, their pick portrays multiple avenues for general manager James Jones to work with.

We've seen plenty of noise surrounding Phoenix and the potential they hold - as everything from trading up/down to sticking/picking and even trading the pick and a player has been presented.

According to Yahoo! NBA insider Jake Fischer, NBA execs believe the Suns will look to trade down.

"Further along the first round, NBA personnel also consider Phoenix a strong candidate to trade down from the No. 22 pick. The Suns are famously low on additional draft capital and future assets after splurging to acquire Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal," wrote Fischer.

"If Phoenix can find avenues to move down in the first round, while picking up additional second-round picks, the Suns could wisely find more future ammo to make trades down the line, while also adding several rookie salaries onto a very expensive roster, which would prove quite prudent considering Phoenix’s lofty payroll and incoming luxury tax bill."

Jusuf Nurkic has been a popular name tossed around in trade rumors with the pick, though recent news of Drew Eubanks declining his player-option in Phoenix may alter that line of thought.

Published
Donnie Druin

DONNIE DRUIN

Donnie Druin is the Publisher for All Cardinals and Inside The Suns. Donnie moved to Arizona in 2012 and has been with Fan Nation since 2018. In college he won "Best Sports Column" in the state of Arizona for his section and has previously provided coverage for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Arizona State Sun Devils. Follow Donnie on Twitter @DonnieDruin for more news, updates, analysis and more!

Home/News