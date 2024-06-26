Experts Make Final Suns Draft Predictions
PHOENIX -- It's draft day for the Phoenix Suns, who currently hold the No. 22 selection as of now.
There's time - and room - for that to change, as the Suns have been heavily connected to potential deals to move either up or down the draft board in snagging a player they believe can help push the franchise further towards their first title.
As the first round approaches later today, here's one final look at predictions for what Phoenix will do:
Phoenix Suns Mock Draft Roundup
ESPN: Ryan Dunn, Wing, Virginia
Analysis: "Dunn is said to be gaining steam in this range of the draft after a slew of outstanding workouts this month propelled him firmly into the first round. Several teams have said Dunn exceeded expectations with his shooting while also doing some absolutely mesmerizing things defensively in guarding point guards through centers in group settings."
Yahoo!: Tyler Kolek, Guard, Marquette
Analysis: "The general consensus is that the Suns are zeroing in on Kolek because of his high IQ and ability to come in right away and give solid minutes. He plays bigger than his frame, is smart with the ball and finishes well through contact."
CBS Sports: Tyler Kolek, Guard, Marquette
Analysis: "Phoenix is seemingly very interested in Kolek given his prolific college career and win-now skill set that could help with Kevin Durant in town. He's an elite distributor who plays a selfless style and has developed into a well-rounded offensive weapon as a scorer, too."
USA Today: Tyler Kolek, Guard, Marquette
Analysis: "The Suns would benefit from a reliable point guard and Marquette’s Tyler Kolek would provide exactly that. 24.6 percent of his passes led directly to a shot, via Stats Perform, which is the most of any player included on the latest consensus big board."
The Athletic: Suns Trade Completely Out of First Round
Here, the Suns traded down from 22 to 25 with the New York Knicks before moving down again and completely out of the first round for a deal with the Portland Trail Blazers.
Analysis: "Phoenix’s goal, assuming a player it loves isn’t on the board at No. 22, should be to accumulate as many pick assets as possible. Do not be surprised to see them try to trade down and pick up additional picks to re-stock their cupboard. In the next six drafts (including this one), the Suns are only able to trade No. 22 this year and their 2028 second-round pick. Even just for more maneuverability, the Suns need to find ways to add more picks."
Bleacher Report: Ryan Dunn, Wing, Virginia
Analysis: "Teams have been asking about Ryan Dunn and whether he'd be there for them in the second round. Interest has built over the last several weeks, as the the draft's most dynamic defensive playmaker has shown more offensive skill than he did at Virginia."