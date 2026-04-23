The Good, Bad and Ugly From Suns' Game 2 Loss to Thunder

PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns showed a lot of fight despite a 120-107 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 2 last night.

The Suns now find themselves down 0-2 heading back to Phoenix, and they will have to figure things out quickly before Saturday's Game 3 to avoid an insurmountable 0-3 deficit.

Here was the good, bad and ugly for Phoenix from the Game 2 loss:

The Good: Dillon Brooks' Performance, 4th Quarter Fight

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Dillon Brooks (3) walks off the court in the second half of game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

The Suns needed to show some grit after their Game 1 blowout loss, and like he has done all season, Dillon Brooks was up for leading the challenge.

After going 6-for-22 from the field in Game 1, Brooks finished Game 2 with a team-high 30 points on 12-of-23 shooting (5-for-9) from 3 and six rebounds.

Phoenix also generated some momentum in the fourth quarter, outscoring the Thunder 30-20 in the final period, in large part due to Brooks' 13 points in the quarter.

The Suns now have something to try to build on heading into Game 3, especially as they found their success after Jalen Williams left the game with a left hamstring injury, which could lead to him missing Saturday's matchup.

Phoenix, on the other hand, could see at least one of Jordan Goodwin (left calf soreness), Grayson Allen (left hamstring strain) or Mark Williams (left foot third metatarsal stress reaction) return Saturday after they all were out last night.

The Bad: 3-Point Shooting

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Jalen Green (4) dribbles down the court against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the first half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

This area wasn't as noticeable in the rhythm of the game with the Suns attacking more inside than in Game 1.

However, we have said multiple times that the Suns knocking down 3-pointers on a high volume is the easiest path for them to steal a game or two in this series.

Phoenix finished Game 2 with just 11 3-pointers on only 31 attempts (35.5%), as Jalen Green (1-for-8), Collin Gillespie (1-for-5) and Devin Booker (0-for-3) combined to go 2-for-16 (12.5%) from deep.

In the third quarter, the Thunder broke open the game by winning the period 35-20, driven by Phoenix shooting 2-for-10 from three as a team in the quarter.

The Suns are going to have to find a way to get rolling from deep, as it would put them in a much better position to pull off a victory (or even stay close) with all of the other challenges the Thunder present.

The Ugly: Turnovers

Apr 22, 2026; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker (1) reacts after receiving a technical after a play against the Oklahoma City Thunder in the second half during game two of the first round of the 2026 NBA Playoffs at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images | Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Oklahoma City hangs it hat on forcing turnovers and taking care of the ball, and it has done exactly that through the first two games of the series.

The Suns turned the ball over 22 times last night compared to just 10 for OKC and lost the points off turnovers 22-9 on the game.

This came after the Thunder won the points off turnovers by a staggering 34-2 margin from 19 Suns' turnovers in Game 1.

OKC does not make things easy at all with its pestering defense, but Green (seven turnovers), Booker (five turnovers) and the rest of the Suns group need to find a way to at least limit the live-ball turnovers that have allowed the Thunder to get easy baskets in transition.

We will see if the Suns can improve in these areas, specifically the turnovers, Saturday afternoon.