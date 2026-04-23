Suns Once Again Have No Answer For Thunder After Game 2 Loss

Though the Phoenix Suns looked much better for much of their Game 2 battle against the Oklahoma City Thunder, scratching and clawing to the end — the Suns still were behind when the final buzzer sounded at Paycom Center.

Phoenix now trails their series against OKC 2-0 after their 120-107 loss to the Thunder on Wednesday. Game 3 will be back in Phoenix on Saturday.

The Suns were without Mark Williams and Jordan Goodwin while Grayson Allen was a healthy inactive.

Dillon Brooks led the Suns in scoring with 30 points. Phoenix turned the ball over 21 times in the loss.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander had 37 points with nine assists.

Teams who win their first two games at home in a best-of-seven first-round series are 283-23 all-time, placing Phoenix on the wrong side of postseason history.

Quick recap of how action unfolded:

First Quarter

The Suns, during their break ahead of Game 2, had set out on a mission to play a bit faster and more physical on both ends of the floor, and that was evident during the game's opening minutes.

Early in action, Gilgeous-Alexander landed awkwardly on his left hand, bending his fingers back and showing some obvious discomfort. He spent the remainder of the quarter grabbing at his left fingers.

SGA's fingers bent the WRONG WAY on this fall 😳 pic.twitter.com/AyQU2zRd3l — BrickCenter (@BrickCenter_) April 23, 2026

Brooks began the game hot, making seven of Phoenix's first 12 points to start action. The Thunder managed a 13-2 run near the end of the first quarter though a pair of Royce O'Neale three-pointers and Booker's first made field goal (with 1.6 seconds left) saw the Suns enter the second quarter with a 30-29 deficit.

Second Quarter

The Suns managed to stick around through the opening minutes of the second quarter, a nice change of pace compared to Game 1 where they ultimately hit the locker room trailing by 21.

Phoenix center Oso Ighodaro was targeted heavily by OKC as a mismatch on defense, as the Thunder often tried to isolate him — which pretty sizable success margins. Thunder guard Jalen Williams had a career high 19 points in the first half.

Brooks picked up his third foul of action in the second quarter before OKC hit their first ten-point lead of the game. Phoenix, thanks to a few Collin Gillespie hustle plays, managed to finish the first half trailing 65-57.

Both teams shot 50% from the field at halftime with the Suns actually out-rebounding OKC 21-19. However, 11 turnovers ultimately held Phoenix back.

Third Quarter

Oklahoma City didn't waste any time out of the gates of the third quarter, reaching their largest lead of the game with a 77-63 advantage before Suns coach Jordan Ott called a timeout to regroup the troops.

Brooks and Lu Dort picked a double technical foul.

Dillon Brooks and Lu Dort get called for double techs.pic.twitter.com/6ixmOALae6 — Underdog NBA (@UnderdogNBA) April 23, 2026

The Suns couldn't quite chip into OKC's lead through the middle of the third thanks to back to back blocks from Chet Holmgren, who finished the quarter with four total.

Jalen Williams did exit the game for the Thunder with a left hamstring injury roughly halfway through the quarter.

Brooks picked up his fourth foul but also contributed ten points. Booker and Jaylin Williams were also assessed double techs late in the third.

Devin Booker receives a technical foul trying to save the ball from going out of bounds. 😳🤔



(h/t @ridiculouscage)



pic.twitter.com/4xnQpT8qWX — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) April 23, 2026

OKC eventually pulled away towards the end of the third, leading 100-77. Gilgeous-Alexander and Holmgren combined for 23 points while Phoenix had just 20 as a team.

Fourth Quarter

The Suns tried their best to chip into OKC's lead late, and Brooks hit a pair of three's in the fourth quarter to draw Phoenix's deficit to 17 with 7:51 left, leading to a quick Oklahoma City timeout, which prompted Gilgeous-Alexander back on the floor.

A pair of back-to-back buckets from Booker got the Thunder's lead down to 13 with just under five to play before another O'Neale three (cutting the lead to ten) forced another Mark Daigneault timeout.

A quick Ajay Mitchell three stopped a 20-4 Suns run in the fourth before another Dort triple extended their lead back to 15, and as Brooks fouled out with 25 seconds left, the Thunder held full control of action through the final seconds to secure a win.