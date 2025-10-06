Suns Speak on Preseason China Trip
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns, after completing their first preseason game of 2025, now pack their bags to go international.
The Suns are staying a week in China to compete in two preseason games against the Brooklyn Nets, with contests coming on Oct. 10th and 12th in Macao.
As the NBA continues its efforts to globalize their brand and the overall game of basketball, Phoenix attempts to also piece together the initial parts of a new era with fresh faces at general manager, head coach and a new roster of help surrounding Devin Booker.
“That travel is real,” Suns first-year coach Jordan Ott said (h/t Duane Rankin). “We’re going to lose a couple of days going there, coming back, but we’re not going to make an excuse. We’re going to try to maximize the time we have on the flight.
"We’ll obviously try to maximize some practice time, but I don’t see it as a negative. We’ll turn it into a way we’re together more, whether it’s team bonding or something on the court.”
After the Suns and Nets finish their business, 50 total NBA games will have happened in China.
This wouldn't exactly be deemed ideal for a team trying to sort itself out in the early stages of bulding a new foundation, though Booker himself says some good bonding can come from the trip.
"Get out of the states. Long flight together so we're going to get some good team bonding. Some quality time. Take this show on the road," said Booker.
The Suns will play at 4 AM and 5 AM Phoenix time for their two preseason dates in China before returning Arizona and facing the Los Angeles Lakers once more at Mortgage Matchup Center on Oct. 14 - just two days after finishing up the long 7,500 mile flight back home.
Phoenix is hoping to get healthy as they enter a complete new world, with injured starters in Mark Williams and Jalen Green both on the mend as the regular season crawls one day closer.
While Williams has stated he'll be ready for opening day, Green is reportedly nearing a return to action.
It might be unlikely both play in the pair of overseas games, though preserving health, team bonding throughout the process and giving fans a show in China are the ultimate goals of the trip.
We'll see if the Suns can check those three boxes.