Former Suns Big Man Signs With Nuggets
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns big man Dario Saric is reportedly joining the Denver Nuggets, according to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
"Free agent F Dario Saric has agreed on a two-year, $10.6 million deal with the Denver Nuggets, sources tell ESPN. Deal includes player option on second-year," he wrote on Twitter/X.
Most Suns fans remember Saric for his contributions to help the team get all the way to the 2021 NBA Finals, where Saric tore his ACL early in the series. The Suns ultimately fell to the Milwaukee Bucks in six games after taking a 2-0 lead.
Saric missed the entire 2021-22 season and was eventually traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder near the 2023 trade deadline for Darius Bazley. Saric became a free agent last offseason and signed with the Golden State Warriors.
He played 64 games for Golden States with nine starts, playing the most minutes (17.2) per night since the 2020-21 season.
Now, he looks to help the Denver Nuggets reclaim the crown of NBA champions after previously winning two seasons ago prior to falling short in 2023-24.
Saric - who just turned 30 - hopes his best basketball is ahead after seemingly making a full recovery from a severe knee injury.
Phoenix - on the other hand - has one roster spot left and could use a variety of names to fill the void. Many believe Josh Okogie, Kyle Lowry or even Jae Crowder could be used for the final space.