Former Suns Guard Finds New Home in Eastern Conference
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne agreed to a deal with an NBA team Thursday after being a free agent this offseason.
The Indiana Pacers announced that they signed Payne to a training camp contract while subsequently waiving his former New York Knicks teammate Delon Wright.
Indiana previously agreed to a deal with former Suns guard Monte Morris, but he didn't end up signing with the team due to a calf injury.
The Pacers have a big hole to fill at point guard after losing Tyrese Haliburton to an Achilles tear during the NBA Finals in June, which could lead to an opportunity for Payne to make the final roster.
Payne played for the Knicks last season, averaging 6.9 points and 2.8 assists across 72 games, after suiting up for both the Milwaukee Bucks and Philadelphia 76ers during the 2023-24 season.
Payne resurrected his career with the Suns after a strong showing when he signed to play with them in the NBA bubble in 2020 following a season overseas, which led to three full productive seasons in Phoenix after as the backup point guard behind Chris Paul, which included a trip to the 2021 NBA Finals.
During his time with the Suns, Payne averaged 9.8 points and 4.2 assists in 174 regular season games and 7.5 points and 2.8 assists across 42 playoff games, which included six starts.
Even without Haliburton, Indiana has some solid point guards for Payne to compete with, including Andrew Nembhard, who will likely slide over from shooting guard and take the reins as the starting point guard, veteran T.J. McConnell and rookie Kam Jones.
Indiana coach Rick Carlisle told reporters Thursday that McConnell has a hamstring injury that will keep him out for at least a month.
The Pacers have three more preseason games before they set their roster for opening day, so Payne will have a short window to prove himself, but a bigger opportunity without McConnell.
As for the Suns, there were some fans wanting the team to reunite with Payne, but they will roll with a starting backcourt of Devin Booker and Jalen Green for the 2025-26 season with Collin Gillespie as the backup, and Jordan Goodwin and Jared Butler also in the mix.