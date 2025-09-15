Door Opens for Former Suns Favorite to Return
Former Phoenix Suns guard Cameron Payne isn't expected to return to the New York Knicks, according to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post.
"Not a surprise given how the team's offseason has unfolded, but Cam Payne will not be returning to the Knicks next season, a league source says. Payne averaged 6.9 points in 72 games last season. Knicks don't win Game 1 against the Pistons without him."
Payne, 31, now has a door open for a potential next stop in Phoenix if the two sides were at all interested in a reunion. Payne played with the Suns from 2020-23 and was a key part of the coveted 2021 NBA Finals run.
Primarily playing a backup role, Payne's energy and willingness to play at a fast pace earned him the nickname "Turbo" during his tenure in the desert.
Currently, the Suns don't possess a true veteran point guard on the roster. Devin Booker and Jalen Green are both naturally shooting guards and will start together this season under new head coach Jordan Ott.
READ: What's Suns' Biggest Roster Hole Ahead of Next Season?
Collin Gillespie did show some flash last season, though Payne's near 500 games played in the league outweigh the second-year guard. Jordan Goodwin also could be of service as well as a backup.
Payne's ability to run an offense in absence of Booker/Green on the court could also come with dividends in the locker room - as his experience making deep postseason runs with multiple teams could be key in helping the Suns reinvent their culture, which is something new faces in Ott and general manager Brian Gregory have talked about at length thus far.
“When our fans leave the arena, here’s what I want them saying: ‘Man that team plays hard. That is the most unselfish team I’ve ever seen. Did you see that second and third effort that team made on the defensive end? Every loose ball that team was on the floor. That team looks like they enjoy playing with each other. They play with joy. They play with juice. They play with all the things.’ That’s identity,” said Gregory at his introductory press conference.
“People feel it. With our roster, and the roster we’re going to build and if they feel it, things are going to be very good.”
Perhaps a familiar face could be of some assistance.