Former Suns Coach Joins Mavericks
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns fired Frank Vogel at the beginning of the offseason and quickly hired Mike Budenholzer to take his place.
It didn't take long for Vogel to find another gig.
According to Dallas Mavericks head coach Jason Kidd, Vogel has joined his staff as a coaching consultant.
From Dallas' Media Day:
"It took a lot of begging," Kidd said (h/t Mavericks on SI). "but he was talked into it, and I'm happy he said 'yes'... Being able to work for Frank was something that helped me with my coaching... Hopefully, we can win another title together."
Vogel has prior championship experience after pushing the Los Angeles Lakers to a NBA Finals title in 2020. Vogel also found success leading the Indiana Pacers through some tough Eastern Conference postseasons before his Lakers stint.
Vogel lasted just one year in Phoenix, pushing a star-studded Suns squad to 49 regular season wins and narrowly avoiding the play-in tournament.
As the No. 6 seed, the Suns faced the No. 3 seeded Minnesota Timberwolves and were swept in clean 4-0 fashion.
Vogel was fired shortly after the horrific postseason showing, though there were several reports prior to his official departure that Vogel lost the locker room's respect and was surely on the way out.
Now, Phoenix is on their third coach in as many years while Vogel still collects some dough from the Suns after being fired just one season into a five-year deal reportedly worth $31 million.
Phoenix hosts Dallas for their home opener on Oct. 26.