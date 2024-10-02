Mavericks Add Championship Winning Coach
The Dallas Mavericks have added a major piece to their coaching staff. Jason Kidd announced on Wednesday after one of their training camp sessions that Frank Vogel will be joining their coach staff as a coaching consultant. Kidd was on Vogel's coaching staff when the LA Lakers won an NBA championship in the bubble in 2020.
"It took a lot of begging," Kidd said to the media, "but he was talked into it, and I'm happy he said 'yes'... Being able to work for Frank was something that helped me with my coaching... Hopefully, we can win another title together."
Vogel has 12 seasons of experience as a head coach, previously leading the Indiana Pacers, Orlando Magic, the Lakers, and, most recently, the Phoenix Suns. The Suns went 49-33 in his lone season in the desert and finished as the sixth seed in the Western Conference. He was fired after the Minnesota Timberwolves swept the Suns in the opening round of the playoffs.
Frank Vogel's teams have normally had a reputation for being strong defensively, especially those Indiana Pacers teams of the early 2010s. With some outside concerns about the Mavs' defense, bringing Vogel on as a consultant makes a lot of sense, especially given his history and familiarity with Jason Kidd.
Markieff Morris is the only Maverick player who has played for Vogel previously, as Markieff was on that championship-winning Lakers team.
