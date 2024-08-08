Former Suns Forward Likely to be in Trade Rumors Again
PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns forward Cameron Johnson is no stranger to trade rumors, and even after being dealt to the Brooklyn Nets nearly two seasons ago, Johnson again looks to be a prime candidate to be involved in speculation as the 2024-25 season draws closer.
That's not at Johnson's fault, and though his numbers slightly dipped last season in Brooklyn, he's still emerged as a strong contributor for the Nets.
That didn't stop trade rumors last offseason, and this time around with good buddy Mikal Bridges being dealt to the New York Knicks, Johnson could be another name dealt as Brooklyn looks to potentially rebuild.
Bleacher Report says Johnson is sure to be one of a handful of names often involved in trade speculation this season:
"The Brooklyn Nets clearly chose to pivot by trading Mikal Bridges to the New York Knicks. The team looks actively bad, at least on paper, as it digs into a rebuild," wrote Eric Pincus.
"That may mean multiple veteran players are available, starting with Cam Johnson. The forward has three years left on his deal, starting with $22.5 million for 2024-25, but he also has $4.5 million in unlikely incentives that count toward teams' apron calculations. That may be problematic for several franchises trying to adapt to the NBA's new stricter rules.
"Other Nets likely to be mentioned in rumors this season include Dorian Finney-Smith, Bojan Bogdanović, Dennis Schröder and Ben Simmons.
"At an expiring $40.3 million, Simmons' contract may be difficult for most teams to take in; Brooklyn may choose to just let his deal expire."
Some Suns fans had hoped Johnson would have returned to the Valley, though Phoenix's push to the second apron of the luxury tax makes that reality virtually impossible for the time being.