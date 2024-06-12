Inside The Suns

Former Suns Player Reportedly Returning to Japan

Former Suns player Yuta Watanabe is heading back to Japan to continue his career, per reports.

Jan 11, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Yuta Watanabe (18) reacts during the second half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

PHOENIX -- Former Phoenix Suns shooter Yuta Watanabe appears to be heading back to his native country of Japan to continue his basketball career.

From BasketNews:

"Japanese basketball superstar Yuta Watanabe is close to joining the Chiba Jets, sources tell BasketNews. Per BasketNews sources, there is a high expectation within the league that the 6-year NBA veteran, who appeared in 213 NBA games, will play for the Jets next year. The 29-year-old, 2.06 m forward is set to make his B.League debut next season."

Watanabe was a free agent addition by Phoenix last offseason, and arrived to the Valley with excitement thanks to a good working relationship with Kevin Durant (the two spent time together on the Brooklyn Nets) while also adding another three-point shooter to the mix.

However, Watanabe failed to impress coach Frank Vogel thanks to some poor shooting performances, and Watanabe eventually became a regular seat on the bench as others shined brighter in their opportunities.

Eventually, Watanabe was dealt to the Memphis Grizzlies at the trade deadline in a three-team deal.

The Japanese star opened up about his mental health struggles towards the end of the regular season, going on Instagram Live to announce he would decline his $2.65 million player option for the 2024-25 season to return to Japan.

"I just want to play basketball. I want to step into the game and do what I do in practice," he said (h/t Kyodo News). "I grinded through my 20's but now I hope to play basketball the way I like."

Now, he'll get the opportunity he's wanted. Best of luck to Watanabe.

Published
