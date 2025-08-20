Warriors Reportedly Not Interested in Suns Trade Offer
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns aren't looking likely to land Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga on the trade market.
Kuminga, a restricted free agent, has been pursued by multiple times this offseason with no clear direction in sight when it comes to his future.
Phoenix reportedly has made an offer to Golden State - though the Warriors weren't moved by the deal.
Warriors Not Interested in Suns' Trade Offer for Kuminga
The San Francisco Chronicle's Ron Kroichick with more:
"Kuminga, 22, almost certainly will return to Golden State for the upcoming season, given the team’s lack of interest in trade packages offered by Sacramento and Phoenix. As the source put it, 'I don’t think he has a choice, because they’re not going to acquiesce to his trade requests. There’s no palatable sign-and-trade for the Warriors.'” (h/t Hoops Hype).
The Suns reportedly have made a four-year, $90 million contract offer to Kuminga which was rejected by the player himself, according to The Athletic's Sam Amick.
"Per team sources, the talks between the Suns and Warriors have never progressed in any serious manner. So while it’s certainly notable that Phoenix is being so aggressive with its contract offer — four years and a combined $90 million, per ESPN — that part is irrelevant so long as Golden State continues to show zero interest in what the Suns have to offer."
The rumored trade package for Kuminga in a sign-and-trade was Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and four second-round picks heading to Golden State.
The Suns have trimmed their roster in considerable fashion this offseason, cutting ties with Bradley Beal and shipping out Kevin Durant to the Houston Rockets.
Looking to re-tool around Devin Booker, the Suns hope to remain competitive entering the 2025-26 season. While Kuminga's presence would provide an obvious boost to that, it doesn't appear to be a serious option at this point in time.