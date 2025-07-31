Suns' Potential Trade for Kuminga Revealed
Plenty of reports surround Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga's fallout with the franchise. It's become evident that his time in the Bay is up.
And so enters the Phoenix Suns, who have reported interest in pursuing the young forward and are willing to give him a good payday.
Senior NBA writer for ESPN and Andscape Marc Spears revealed an offer the Suns threw at the Warriors in discussions to facilitate a sign-and-trade.
In Spears' trade, the Warriors send Kuminga to the Valley in exchange for Royce O'Neale, Nick Richards and four second-round picks.
Golden State is reportedly asking for a haul similar to or better than that package, as they view Kuminga as valuable despite refusing to meet him at his desired number, resulting in the buyout.
The Warriors offered the upside forward a two-year, $45 million contract, and Kuminga has been declining it, according to ESPN's Shams Charania and Anthony Slater.
Here's more of what Charania and Slater reported on the situation:
"The most significant negotiations have been with the Sacramento Kings and Phoenix Suns, getting proposals up to four years approaching $90 million total, including a player option for the final season, sources said. Phoenix has made the most lucrative push via sign-and-trade.
"The Warriors have been uninterested in the trade returns from the Kings and Suns for Kuminga, sources said. In recent days, they have begun signaling a plan to cut off sign-and-trade conversations entirely, using their restricted free agency leverage to the fullest, sources said. Their current stance is that Kuminga will be on the Warriors' roster to begin next season -- either through their two-year offer on the table or the standing $7.9 million one-year qualifying offer, whichever is Kuminga's preferred path.
"Kuminga prefers the longer-term offers presented by the Kings and Suns because he believes they signify a fresh start, a larger guaranteed role, a promised starting position and a greater level of respect and career control, shown in part through the player option, sources said. Phoenix's proposal is also nearly $70 million more guaranteed than the Warriors' offer."
Kuminga is an ideal fit, player archetype and age for Phoenix's new era under Jordan Ott and away from Kevin Durant and Bradley Beal. O'Neale and Richards, despite proving to be established role players, are logical in this deal as Golden State is also working on improving on the margins with more tenured, winning players.
Though the Warriors haven't been active at all this offseason, a Kuminga deal may be the first domino.