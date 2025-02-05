REPORT: Warriors, Suns Deal for Kevin Durant Highly Unlikely
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns and Golden State Warriors are not expected to complete a trade for Kevin Durant, according to Arizona Sports' John Gambadoro.
From Gambo on Twitter/X:
"Here is the latest. It is highly unlikely now that the Suns will trade Kevin Durant to Golden State. KD does not want to play for the Warriors he wants to stay in Phoenix. This trade had a lot of momentum in the last 24 hours but that momentum is lost."
Durant-to-Golden State rumors had grown in recent weeks almost out of nowhere, though the Warriors have reportedly been very interested in a reunion with their former MVP who won two titles with them.
Marc Stein says Durant doesn't have interest in a reunion - you can read more about that here.
NBA insider Chris Haynes says Durant's non-interest in joining Golden State has turned them off from obtaining him, which makes sense.
"Kevin Durant doesn’t have a no-trade clause but the Golden State Warriors do not want to bring in a disgruntled superstar. An organization desperate to pair Stephen Curry with a peer of his caliber is running out of options."
Phoenix has been in an aggressive pursuit of Miami Heat forward Jimmy Butler for weeks now, though Bradley Beal's refusal to waive his no-trade clause has many teams believing the Suns could look for alternative ways to improve the roster, which involves trading Durant.
