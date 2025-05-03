Rockets Expected to Discuss Star Trade - KD Looming?
The Houston Rockets are expected to internally discuss the possibility of trading for a superstar which could involved Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant, according to ESPN.
"The Rockets’ brass — Stone, Udoka and Patrick Fertitta — are aligned in the ambition to allow this young group to grow together. Nevertheless, it is anticipated that there will be internal discussions at a minimum this summer regarding potential star pursuits in the trade market," wrote ESPN's Tim MacMahon.
"Does Kevin Durant make sense for the Rockets entering his age-37 season, considering the costs of trading for him and extending his contract? How aggressively would Houston go after 30-year-old Giannis Antetokounmpo if he finally asks for a trade out of Milwaukee? How about younger stars who would better fit Houston’s timeline? Is Zion Williamson’s immense potential worth the risks? Maybe Ja Morant if he ends up as a trade possibility?"
Houston - who is set to play Golden State in a Game 7 this Sunday - has been tied to a potential trade with Phoenix since acquiring a handful of their future first-round picks in a previous trade with the Brooklyn Nets.
The Rockets are considered to be a piece away from being true championship contenders, which leaves room for Durant to enter the picture. With Phoenix having little control of future draft capital, many believe Houston could dangle those coveted first-round picks out in front of Suns' brass.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania previously reported the Rockets and Durant have a mutual interest in teaming up.
Durant has one year remaining on his contract and could be in search of a $60 million per season extension.