How Celtics Made NBA History vs Suns
The Boston Celtics made history over the Phoenix Suns in their 123-103 victory on Friday night.
The Celtics broke the NBA single season record for three-pointers with 1,364.
“Our guys bring a ton of versatility to the game,” Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla said after the game.
“The ability to manipulate matchups and the ability to take advantage of different coverages. Everything is designed around the strengths and versatility of our guys, and they’re able to create those 2-on-1s, they’re able to create easy shots for themselves, but they can also create easy shots for each other.”
The Celtics needed just eight three's on the night to set the new record, which was unsurprisingly held by the Golden State Warriors.
“We’ve got a really good team, a talented group of guys,” Jayson Tatum added. “We play to our strengths. Everybody, for the most part, can space the floor and is a threat behind the line. Credit to guys for working on their game, because that's what makes us special.”
Boston currently has seven players on their roster who shoot 35% or better from deep. As a team, the Celtics lead the league in three-pointers made with 17.8 per night.
The Suns - who were without Kevin Durant - dropped their fifth straight game after losing on Friday and are all but set to miss the postseason with a 35-42 record and just five games remaining.
Phoenix was heavily anticipated to lose to Boston on the road and without Durant in the lineup, though it does sting for the Celtics to have made NBA history in the process.