How to Watch Suns Players During All-Star Weekend
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will have three participants in this year's All-Star Weekend in San Francisco with all three competing in different events.
Here's how and when to watch Kevin Durant (All-Star Game), Ryan Dunn (Rising Stars) and TyTy Washington Jr. (G League Up Next Game):
Kevin Durant - NBA All-Star Game (Shaq's OGs)
Sunday, Feb. 16 at 7:10 p.m. MST on TNT & TruTV (Game 2)
Durant is making his 15th career All-Star appearance, which ties him for the fourth-most in NBA history alongside Tim Duncan, Kevin Garnett and Shaquille O’Neal.
This year's All-Star format, which Durant expressed his displeasure for previously, is much different. The 24 All-Star selections were drafted into three teams by O’Neal, Kenny Smith and Charles Barkley.
The three teams will participate in a four-team tournament with the fourth team being the winner of the Rising Stars tournament. There will be two semifinals matchups with the two winning teams advancing to the championship round.
Durant will be in Game 2 of the semifinals after being selected by O'Neal in the draft. His seven teammates on "Shaq's OGs" are Jaylen Brown, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Kyrie Irving, LeBron James, Damian Lillard and Jayson Tatum. They will face off against the Rising Stars winner in the semis.
Durant has won the All-Star Game MVP twice (2012 and 2019) and enters this year’s contest ranked third all-time in NBA All-Star Game scoring with 268 career points, trailing only James (434) and Kobe Bryant (290).
Ryan Dunn - NBA Rising Stars (Team Chris)
Friday, Feb. 14 at 7:15 p.m. MST on TNT & TruTV (Game 1)
Dunn is the Suns' first Rising Stars selection since Deandre Ayton in 2020 and the 12th ever in franchise history. He was picked as an injury replacement for 76ers rookie Jared McCain.
The No. 28 overall pick in last summer's draft burst onto the scene for the Suns in his first season with his defensive ability and improved 3-point shooting from college.
The Rising Stars will play the same style tournament as the All-Star Game, as a combination of 24 first- and second-year players were drafted into three teams by NBA legends Chris Mullin, Mitch Richmond and Tim Hardaway Jr. with the fourth team comprised of G League players. The winner of the tournament will advance to play in the semifinals of the All-Star Game tournament.
Dunn was selected by Chris Mullin to be part of Team Chris alongside Stephon Castle, Zach Edey, Keyonte George, Trayce Jackson-Davis, Dalton Knecht and Jaylen Wells. They will be playing in the first game against Team Tim.
TyTy Washington Jr. - G League Up Next Game (Team EYL)
Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1:30 p.m. MST on Tubi and NBA App
TyTy Washington Jr., one of the Suns' three two-way players, was selected to participate in the G League Up Next Game, which spotlights the top players in the G League.
Washington played big minutes in the Phoenix Suns' last two games before the All-Star break, but has also been dominating for Phoenix's G League affiliate, the Valley Suns, in their inaugural season. The Phoenix native is averaging 20.9 points while shooting 42.8% from 3, 6.8 assists and 4.6 rebounds across 25 G League games comprising of the regular season and Tip-Off Tournament.
The G League Up Next Game is another four-team tournament with 29 players being divided into four teams. Washington is on Team EYL along with Elijah Harkless of the Salt Lake City Stars, Skal Labissiere of the Stockton Kings, Jaylen Nowell of the Capital City Go-Go, Trevelin Queen of the Osceola Magic, Erik Stevenson of the Capital City Go-Go and DJ Steward of the Memphis Hustle.