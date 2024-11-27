Injured Suns Stars Officially Playing vs Lakers
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns are officially moving into tonight's game against the Los Angeles Lakers with their full assortment of players after clearing both Bradley Beal and Kevin Durant to play.
This comes on the heels of missing Durant and Beal for two-plus weeks apiece due to left calf strains that they had progressed well enough from to be considered probable coming into the day on Monday's official injury report.
The Suns have struggled mightily since the injuries - going 1-6 without Durant and 0-5 without Beal, so it goes without saying that the duo returning to the lineup will have massive positive implications.
"It's going to be great. Having those two back for the starting lineup now, just watching them and watching how they play. Bringing that extra firepower back into the team - it's going to help us a lot," rookie forward Ryan Dunn said.
Durant had been seen as a strong contender for MVP early in the season - averaging 27.6 PPG, 6.6 RPG, and 3.4 RPG to go along with continued stout defense.
Beal was coming off of 24 and 28-point showings before his exit from the lineup - it will be interesting to see if the second-year Sun can regroup the momentum that had been built prior to his injury.
This massive boost of reinforcements will help ease responsibility off of Devin Booker while also re-placing role players such as Ryan Dunn, Royce O'Neale and Grayson Allen back into more natural supplementary roles.
The Suns will also face Anthony Davis tonight, as Davis was cleared after being listed as probable due to a foot injury.
The Suns and Lakers are set to tip off shortly after 8 P.M. Arizona time tonight and will be broadcast nationally on TNT.