Injury: Suns Won't Have Devin Booker vs Pistons
PHOENIX -- The Phoenix Suns will be without Devin Booker in their Saturday night contest against the Detroit Pistons, as the star guard was ruled out due to injury.
Booker initially rolled his ankle in the early stages of Phoenix's recent loss to the Indiana Pacers but remained in the game and played the entire first half. He later exited in the third quarter with a groin injury and did not return.
After the loss, the Suns didn't have much to offer on Booker's injury.
"We talked a little bit about it in the back. He doesn't remember a play or know exactly when or where it happened, but I'm pretty sure it was some time early in the third quarter," Suns coach Mike Budenholzer told reporters.
Kevin Durant also added, "That sucks. You hate that injuries can get in the way of beautiful basketball, the game of basketball," he said (via Arizona Sports).
"That's a part of it, but it's still something (that's) tough to take. Hopefully, Book gets better by the hour, and we'll see how he feels the next couple days and move on from there."
It's been a frustrating season for the Suns, as their star trio of Booker, Durant and Bradley Beal has struggled to stay healthy consistently since their 9-2 start to the season. Phoenix is now 14-12 on the year.
Booker is currently averaging 25.1 points, 3.7 rebounds and 6.4 assists on 44% shooting in the 2024-25 season.
Tip between the two teams is slated for 7:00 PM at Footprint Center. This will be the first meeting between the Suns and Pistons this season.