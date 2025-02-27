Inside The Suns

Injury Report: Bradley Beal Questionable for Suns vs Pelicans

The Phoenix Suns star could miss tonight against the New Orleans Pelicans.

Feb 5, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Phoenix Suns guard Bradley Beal (3) reacts to an officials play during the second half of a game against the Oklahoma City Thunder at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images
WHO: New Orleans Pelicans at Phoenix Suns
WHEN: Thursday, Feb. 27 at 7:00 PM Phoenix Time
WHERE: PHX Arena, Phoenix, AZ

The Phoenix Suns host the New Orleans Pelicans for the first matchup of a back-to-back happening on Thursday/Friday.

There's no doubting the importance of these two games for the Suns, who have lost their last 10-of-13 games. Phoenix finds themselves on the outside of the Western Conference postseason picture at this point in time and must find a way to reverse course, quickly.

The Suns have star Bradley Beal listed as questionable tonight with left calf tightness.

Beal - after being benched ahead of the trade deadline and all the noise surrounding that - recently found himself back in the starting lineup.

He's scored at least 24 points in his last five-of-six games, playing no less than 30 minutes in all but one contest in that stretch.

Full injury report for both sides:

PHOENIX SUNS INJURY REPORT

  • Bradley Beal (Left Calf Tightness) is Questionable
  • Jalen Bridges (G League - Two-Way) is Out
  • Cody Martin (Sports Hernia) is Out
  • Monte Morris (Low Back Spasms) is Out

NEW ORLEANS PELICANS INJURY REPORT

  • Brandon Boston (Left Ankle Sprain) is Out
  • Keion Brooks Jr. (G League – Two-Way) is Out
  • Bruce Brown (Return to Competition Reconditioning) is Out
  • Jalen Crutcher (G League – Two-Way) is Out
  • Herbert Jones (Right Shoulder Torn Rotator Cuff) is Out
  • Dejounte Murray (Right Achilles Rupture) is Out
  • Kelly Olynyk (Rest) is Out

The Pelicans recently removed Zion Williamson off their injury report and have found themselves on a bit of a hot streak having won their last three-of-four games entering tonight. They're just 15-43 on the season thus far.

The two teams previously met back on Dec. 5, where New Orleans won 126-124.

