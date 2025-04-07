Insider Explains Suns Not Trading Kevin Durant
Earlier this season, the Phoenix Suns kicked a rock down the road on Kevin Durant and the possibility of trading him.
Teams had interest in Durant, but it wasn't enough to woo the Suns towards actually trading him, but with the season less than a week away from conclusion, that door could open up again.
ESPN insider Brian Windhorst explained the Suns' thought process when it comes to Durant.
"Do the Suns want to trade Kevin Durant this summer? No, not really. But the reality is that the Suns' pathways of getting out of the second apron -- to ensure they have flexibility -- all seem to lead to Durant. They can't trade Beal and won't trade Devin Booker. That is why at the trade deadline the Suns held talks with a handful of teams about Durant trades, conversations that are likely to lead to action this summer. One of the reasons there wasn't a Durant trade in February -- other than Durant himself making it clear he didn't want one -- is the Suns were looking for a massive haul in return, per sources," Windhorst writes.
"Regardless of how much Durant has left in the tank, that might not be in the cards. Durant will be 37 years old at the start of next season, and while he's absolutely still worth the $55 million he will earn next season, the two-year, $120 million max extension he may be looking for might not attract suitors."
Contending teams could be interested in trading for Durant, but given his contract, teams won't be offering the king's ransom Phoenix had to pay the Brooklyn Nets to acquire him back in February 2023.
Therefore, it may be in Phoenix's interest to hold on to him, but knowing he probably won't re-sign with the team in a year, the Suns may need to swallow their pride and trade him to the highest bidder this offseason.