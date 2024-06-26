Insider Gives 'Zero' Chance to Suns Trading Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- The rumor mill went from non-existent to non-stop in roughly 15 minutes.
The Phoenix Suns saw former star Mikal Bridges traded from the Brooklyn Nets to the New York Knicks in exchange for numerous unprotected first-round picks, setting the scene for the 2024 NBA Draft on Wednesday with a blockbuster trade the night prior.
The Nets also sent some draft ammo back to the Houston Rockets, who are apparently looking to load up on picks to make a push for Kevin Durant, per ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski.
Wojnarowski later added, "The implications of the Rockets landing the Suns' picks? Houston wants to trade for Kevin Durant and that becomes far easier if they can return the Suns' picks that they gave up in the Durant deal to the Nets. Suns have said they're keeping Durant for now, but that could change next season. But now, Houston has the picks to make the Suns whole again."
Durant was recently brought to the Valley two seasons ago in a mega-deal with the Nets that saw a plethora of picks alongside Cam Johnson and Bridges sent to Brooklyn. He was reportedly unhappy with his role in Phoenix's offense last season under prior coach Frank Vogel, who was fired at the end of the season and replaced with Mike Budenholzer.
Arizona Sports insider John Gambadoro refuted Wojnarowski's report on Twitter/X:
"Last tweet before this plane I’m on leaves - this is a joke! There is zero chance this happens - ZERO."
The rumor mill continues to churn, and it appears Durant's name will remain prominent through the summer despite the Suns' best efforts to quiet the noise.