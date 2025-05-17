Inside The Suns

Insider Highlights 2 Names to Watch for Suns HC Search

The Phoenix Suns could target these two names for their head coaching search.

Donnie Druin

Nov 6, 2021; Dallas, Texas, USA; Dallas Mavericks assistant coach Jared Dudley works with the Mavericks before the game against the Boston Celtics at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images
PHOENIX -- After firing head coach Mike Budenholzer and replacing general manager James Jones, the Phoenix Suns look towards the summer for some serious answers in regards to what the organization will look like moving forward.

Numerous reports indicate the Suns will have an extensive search to find their fourth coach in as many years - though The Athletic's Sam Amick recently appeared on Arizona Sports' Bickley & Marotta and name-dropped two guys to watch:

Jared Dudley

“Jared Dudley’s another one that I found fascinating because (he’s) a beloved Sun back in the day and a guy who has definitely paid his dues,” Amick said.

“He’s been an assistant a long time, he’s been part of championship teams with the Lakers in the bubble a few years back.”

Dudley had two stints in Phoenix, the first coming from 2008-13 while the second came later in his career from 2016-2018. He's been an assistant with the Dallas Mavericks since 2021.

Royal Ivey

“It’s funny because when Royal gets discussed, people immediately make the Kevin Durant connection,” Amick continued.

“Kevin and Royal are very close — and that’s fair — but I actually had this discussion with someone the other day … I think (Ivey has) done enough where I think he’s got to be judged by his own merit.”

Ivey's been an assistant in the NBA since 2016, where he started with the Oklahoma City Thunder but spent time with Durant during his time with the Brooklyn Nets.

He actually was listed in our top coaching candidates list at No. 2:

"Ivey's credentials are impressive - the current assistant to Ime Udoka on the Houston Rockets has spent a decade as a coach following a 10-year career as a professional, not to mention the work with the South Sudan national team in last summer's Olympic games," wrote Kevin Hicks.

"Ivey's close relationship with Kevin Durant, noted work as a player development guru, and defensive principles have fast tracked the former role player into the forefront of future NBA head coaching candidates."

Phoenix's head coach search is expected to be expansive and not settled relatively soon.

