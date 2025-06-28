Insider Highlights 5 Free Agents Suns Could Target
PHOENIX -- We're nearly a week removed from NBA free agency, and the Phoenix Suns figure to be quite active after an already busy offseason.
The Suns - at the moment - are still restricted in their ability to sign players other than veteran minimums thanks to their standing in the second apron of the luxury tax.
Still, Phoenix should be able to attract high quality free agents - and The Arizona Republic's Duane Ranking offered these five names to watch once things heat up next weekend:
Russell Westbrook
Rankin: "Westbrook fits what Suns team owner Mat Ishbia wants in terms of playing hard and with energy. He made a notable impact in Denver coming off the bench this past season.
"That’d be his role in Phoenix with the Suns knowing he’ll be ready if called upon to start."
Gary Trent
Rankin: "He may never live down that late turnover that led to Tyrese Haliburton’s driving layup to give Indiana Game 5 — and the first round series — over Milwaukee, but Trent Jr. is one of the game’s best from 3.
"In that series alone, Trent Jr. shot 50% from 3, hitting nine in Game 3, which the Bucks won, and eight in Game 5."
Larry Nance Jr.
Rankin: "Live body. Athletic. Can play a role. Nance Jr. addresses the lack of frontcourt depth.
"He suffered a season-ending knee fracture in Atlanta this season. His health is a concern moving forward. If Nance Jr. comes back ready to rock, he’ll be part of somebody's NBA rotation."
Spencer Dinwiddie
Rankin: "He’s a combo guard who can hit tough shots.
"Fearless and can be instant offense off the bench. He cooked the Suns in Game 7 of the 2022 Western Conference semifinals, scoring 30 points in 25 minutes off the bench."
Sam Merrill
Rankin: "Merrill has familiarity with new Suns coach Jordan Ott as the two were in Cleveland together last season.
"Ott was an assistant with the Cavs."