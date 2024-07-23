Insider: Kevin Durant Will Miss USA's First Olympic Game
PHOENIX -- Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant is not expected to play in Team USA's opening group game of the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris against Serbia on July 28, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst.
"I think they're going to be playing Serbia without Kevin Durant. They really were hoping he would be able to play one of these two games in London - he was a scratch tonight. Steve Kerr met with him today and decided he needs more time with that strained calf," Windhorst said.
"... One thing Stever Kerr made very clear is he will not be replaced on the roster. ... Kevin Durant is going to be on this team and they believe he will be able to play - but I think hopes are dim he's going to be able to do it against Serbia."
Durant had missed all five of Team USA's exhibition matches in the build-up to Paris, where Durant could secure a fourth gold medal.
The Americans had struggled far more than some had hoped for despite winning all five of their "preseason" games. Their only convincing wins came against Serbia (26 point margin of victory) and on a smaller level Canada (14) while scraping by against South Sudan (1), Germany (4) and Australia (6).
Kerr previously offered this on Durant:
"There's no thought of replacing Kevin," said Kerr. "I was hoping he would get a game in here, but it just didn't work out that way.
"When he missed time, he came right back -- and he is who he is. He's one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he'll fit right in."