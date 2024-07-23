Team USA Needs Kevin Durant
PHOENIX -- Fans of the Phoenix Suns have be holding their collective breath over the last few weeks - as star Kevin Durant has missed the entire pre-Olympic pool play with what has been described as a mild calf strain.
Concerns have certainly been raised as to whether the injury is more serious compared to what was previously reported, along with the question as if he should even return at this stage considering his past misfortunes in a similar position.
One thing has become clear in this exhibition stretch, however: Team USA needs Kevin Durant.
A team that has been compared to the 1992 Dream Team and 2008 Redeem Team has looked awfully vulnerable thus far - exhibition games or not.
They look far too disjointed relative to the talent level of the roster. Stars that should be reaping the benefits of the gravity that LeBron James and Steph Curry provide such as Jayson Tatum have failed to take advantage of the situation at hand.
There have also been far too many defensive lapses.
In comes Durant - who instantly becomes the best scorer on the squad while also provides a bit of everything else, including unheralded leadership that has garnered him three gold medals over the course of the last decade-plus.
This ultimately comes down to if Durant is one hundred percent healthy and if he carries minimal risk going into the NBA season in just over two months.
Team USA says there's not a chance Durant will be replaced on the roster in a similar fashion to how Kawhi Leonard left.
"There's no thought of replacing Kevin," said coach Steve Kerr. "I was hoping he would get a game in here, but it just didn't work out that way.
"When he missed time, he came right back -- and he is who he is. He's one of the most skilled players of all time. So, we hope he comes back soon, and I think he'll fit right in."
Durant has very little left to prove in a legendary career - but bringing an NBA title to Phoenix would arguably be as meaningful as winning gold medal No. 4 as the best player on the squad again.
“It’s Kevin Durant,” Jrue Holiday said. “What are we talking about? We need him out there.”